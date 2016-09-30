Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd (IHME.NS)
IHME.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
511.20INR
11:13am BST
511.20INR
11:13am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-7.70 (-1.48%)
Rs-7.70 (-1.48%)
Prev Close
Rs518.90
Rs518.90
Open
Rs515.65
Rs515.65
Day's High
Rs525.95
Rs525.95
Day's Low
Rs508.00
Rs508.00
Volume
16,077
16,077
Avg. Vol
41,863
41,863
52-wk High
Rs594.70
Rs594.70
52-wk Low
Rs302.30
Rs302.30
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rajas Doshi
|64
|1994
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
M. Rajadhyaksha
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Subhash Mandke
|2008
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Ajay Asthana
|General Manager
|
P. Bhat
|Senior General Manager