Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd (IHME.NS)

IHME.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

511.20INR
11:13am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.70 (-1.48%)
Prev Close
Rs518.90
Open
Rs515.65
Day's High
Rs525.95
Day's Low
Rs508.00
Volume
16,077
Avg. Vol
41,863
52-wk High
Rs594.70
52-wk Low
Rs302.30

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Rajas Doshi

64 1994 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

M. Rajadhyaksha

2014 Chief Financial Officer

Subhash Mandke

2008 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Ajay Asthana

General Manager

P. Bhat

Senior General Manager
Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd News

