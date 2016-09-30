Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHTL.NS)
IHTL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
111.90INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
N. Chandrasekaran
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Puneet Chhatwal
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Giridhar Sanjeevi
|53
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
P. V. Ramana Murthy
|Senior Vice President - Human Resources
|
Prabhat Verma
|2015
|Senior Vice President - Operations
- BRIEF-Indian Hotels Company approves issue price of 75 rupees/shr for rights issue
- BRIEF-Indian Hotels Co approved appointment of Puneet Chhatwal as CEO
- BRIEF-Indian Hotels gets shareholders' nod for appointment of N. Chandrasekaran as director
- BRIEF-Indian Hotels Company approves rights issue worth 15 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Indian Hotels June qtr consol loss narrows