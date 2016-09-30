IIFL Holdings Ltd (IIFL.NS)
IIFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
604.00INR
10:59am BST
604.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-13.10 (-2.12%)
Rs-13.10 (-2.12%)
Prev Close
Rs617.10
Rs617.10
Open
Rs606.30
Rs606.30
Day's High
Rs616.00
Rs616.00
Day's Low
Rs603.00
Rs603.00
Volume
41,205
41,205
Avg. Vol
234,811
234,811
52-wk High
Rs740.00
Rs740.00
52-wk Low
Rs237.80
Rs237.80
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Nirmal Jain
|2011
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Prabodh Agarwal
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Gajendra Thakur
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Rajamani Venkataraman
|48
|2011
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Chandran Ratnaswami
|2012
|Non-Executive Director