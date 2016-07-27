Edition:
United Kingdom

3i Group PLC (III.L)

III.L on London Stock Exchange

945.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.50 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
945.00
Open
945.50
Day's High
946.50
Day's Low
939.00
Volume
1,006,675
Avg. Vol
1,827,824
52-wk High
974.50
52-wk Low
599.50

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Simon Thompson

57 2015 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Simon Borrows

2012 Chief Executive, Executive Director

Jonathan Asquith

2015 Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board

Julia Wilson

2008 Group Finance Director, Executive Director

Kevin Dunn

2007 General Counsel, Company Secretary
» More People

3i Group PLC News

» More III.L News

Market Views

» More III.L Market Views