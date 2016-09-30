InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP_u.TO)
IIP_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
8.43CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.04 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
$8.39
Open
$8.39
Day's High
$8.49
Day's Low
$8.36
Volume
148,422
Avg. Vol
79,434
52-wk High
$8.49
52-wk Low
$6.97
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jacie Levinson
|2010
|Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustee
|
Bradley Cutsey
|2015
|President
|
Mike McGahan
|2009
|Chief Executive Officer, Trustee
|
Curt Millar
|2010
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Osbert Drewniak
|2013
|Vice President - Acquisitions
- BRIEF-Interrent announces $53.75 mln acquisition in Montreal, $11.25 mln acquisition in Hamilton
- BRIEF-Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust says interrent purchased for $14.2 mln
- BRIEF-InterRent REIT results for the second quarter of 2017
- BRIEF-InterRent REIT qtrly AFFO per unit up 9.9 pct to $0.078