Edition:
United Kingdom

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP_u.TO)

IIP_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

8.43CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.04 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
$8.39
Open
$8.39
Day's High
$8.49
Day's Low
$8.36
Volume
148,422
Avg. Vol
79,434
52-wk High
$8.49
52-wk Low
$6.97

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jacie Levinson

2010 Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustee

Bradley Cutsey

2015 President

Mike McGahan

2009 Chief Executive Officer, Trustee

Curt Millar

2010 Chief Financial Officer

Osbert Drewniak

2013 Vice President - Acquisitions
» More People

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust News