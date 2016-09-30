Edition:
Iliad SA (ILD.PA)

ILD.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

210.25EUR
3:38pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.15 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
€210.10
Open
€210.20
Day's High
€211.50
Day's Low
€209.45
Volume
53,428
Avg. Vol
78,442
52-wk High
€236.70
52-wk Low
€166.70

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Cyril Poidatz

55 2003 Chairman of the Board of Directors

Maxime Lombardini

51 2007 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Xavier Niel

49 2014 Vice Chairman of the Board, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer

Thomas Reynaud

43 2010 Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Head of Business Development, Director

Rani Assaf

42 2007 Senior Vice President, Technical Director
