Iliad SA (ILD.PA)
ILD.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
210.25EUR
3:38pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.15 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
€210.10
Open
€210.20
Day's High
€211.50
Day's Low
€209.45
Volume
53,428
Avg. Vol
78,442
52-wk High
€236.70
52-wk Low
€166.70
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Cyril Poidatz
|55
|2003
|Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Maxime Lombardini
|51
|2007
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Xavier Niel
|49
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer
|
Thomas Reynaud
|43
|2010
|Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Head of Business Development, Director
|
Rani Assaf
|42
|2007
|Senior Vice President, Technical Director
