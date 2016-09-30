IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd (ILFT.NS)
ILFT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
80.50INR
11:12am BST
80.50INR
11:12am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.65 (+0.81%)
Rs0.65 (+0.81%)
Prev Close
Rs79.85
Rs79.85
Open
Rs80.40
Rs80.40
Day's High
Rs81.80
Rs81.80
Day's Low
Rs78.60
Rs78.60
Volume
384,562
384,562
Avg. Vol
288,512
288,512
52-wk High
Rs124.80
Rs124.80
52-wk Low
Rs69.10
Rs69.10
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Deepak Dasgupta
|72
|2009
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Dilip Bhatia
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Krishna Ghag
|2014
|Vice President, Secretary
|
Karunakan Ramchand
|2015
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Mukund Sapre
|57
|2008
|Executive Director