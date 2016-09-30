Altarea SCA (IMAF.PA)
IMAF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
193.45EUR
3:29pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jacques Nicolet
|60
|2007
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Alain Taravella
|68
|2007
|President, Co-Manager, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Gilles Boissonnet
|55
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of retail property, Chairman of the Management Board of Altarea France, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Christian de Gournay
|60
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Residential Property, Regions and Institutional Relations, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Stephane Theuriau
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Office Property and Private Equity, Chairman of Cogedim Entreprise, Member of the Executive Committee
- BRIEF-Euronext announces annual revision of French indices
- BRIEF-Altarea Cogedim and Credit Agricole Assurances announce they were chosen by Orange for new headquarters in Issy-Les-Moulineaux
- BRIEF-Altarea sca h1 recurring income eur 115.4 million (+25,5%)
- BRIEF-Altarea completes a bond issue of 500 million euros
- BRIEF-Altarea successful 2016 dividend payment in shares