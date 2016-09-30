Edition:
Altarea SCA (IMAF.PA)

IMAF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

193.45EUR
3:29pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.10 (-0.05%)
Prev Close
€193.55
Open
€193.50
Day's High
€193.80
Day's Low
€193.25
Volume
3,721
Avg. Vol
3,880
52-wk High
€211.00
52-wk Low
€170.10

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jacques Nicolet

60 2007 Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Member of the Executive Committee

Alain Taravella

68 2007 President, Co-Manager, Member of the Executive Committee

Gilles Boissonnet

55 Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of retail property, Chairman of the Management Board of Altarea France, Member of the Executive Committee

Christian de Gournay

60 Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Residential Property, Regions and Institutional Relations, Member of the Executive Committee

Stephane Theuriau

Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Office Property and Private Equity, Chairman of Cogedim Entreprise, Member of the Executive Committee
Altarea SCA News

