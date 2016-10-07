Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)
IMB.L on London Stock Exchange
3,153.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
3,153.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,355,091
52-wk High
4,007.00
52-wk Low
3,112.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mark Williamson
|59
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Alison Cooper
|2010
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Oliver Tant
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Matthew Phillips
|46
|2015
|Executive Director, Chief Development Officer
|
John Downing
|2012
|Company Secretary
