Edition:
United Kingdom

IMI PLC (IMI.L)

IMI.L on London Stock Exchange

1,234.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,234.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
666,214
52-wk High
1,325.00
52-wk Low
891.50

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Robert Smith

71 2015 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Mark Selway

56 2014 Chief Executive, Executive Director

Daniel Shook

50 2015 Finance Director, Executive Director

Roy Twite

48 2014 Divisional Managing Director, IMI Critical Engineering, Executive Director

Massimo Grassi

2016 Divisional Managing Director, IMI Precision Engineering
» More People

IMI PLC News

Market Views

» More IMI.L Market Views