Edition:
United Kingdom

Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO)

IMO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

39.22CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.23 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
$39.45
Open
$39.38
Day's High
$39.63
Day's Low
$39.15
Volume
318,538
Avg. Vol
683,174
52-wk High
$48.72
52-wk Low
$35.15

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Richard Kruger

57 2013 Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer

Beverley Babcock

55 2015 Senior Vice President - Finance and Administration, Controller

Theresa Redburn

55 2017 Senior Vice President - Commercial and Corporate Development

John Whelan

2017 Senior Vice President - Upstream

Peter Dinnick

2017 Vice President, General Counsel
» More People

Imperial Oil Ltd News

» More IMO.TO News