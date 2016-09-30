Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO)
IMO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
39.22CAD
9:00pm BST
39.22CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.23 (-0.58%)
$-0.23 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
$39.45
$39.45
Open
$39.38
$39.38
Day's High
$39.63
$39.63
Day's Low
$39.15
$39.15
Volume
318,538
318,538
Avg. Vol
683,174
683,174
52-wk High
$48.72
$48.72
52-wk Low
$35.15
$35.15
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Richard Kruger
|57
|2013
|Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Beverley Babcock
|55
|2015
|Senior Vice President - Finance and Administration, Controller
|
Theresa Redburn
|55
|2017
|Senior Vice President - Commercial and Corporate Development
|
John Whelan
|2017
|Senior Vice President - Upstream
|
Peter Dinnick
|2017
|Vice President, General Counsel
