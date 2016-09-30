Edition:
United Kingdom

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd (IMPJ.J)

IMPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

3,205.00ZAc
2:28pm BST
Change (% chg)

-23.00 (-0.71%)
Prev Close
3,228.00
Open
3,250.00
Day's High
3,250.00
Day's Low
3,182.00
Volume
1,546,498
Avg. Vol
3,594,982
52-wk High
5,932.00
52-wk Low
3,054.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mandla Sizwe Gantsho

55 2015 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Nicolaas Muller

2017 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Gerhard Potgieter

2016 Acting Chief Executive Officer, Group Executive - Growth Projects and Consulting Mining Engineer

Brenda Berlin

51 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Alex Mhembere

Chief Executive Officer - Zimplats
Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd News

