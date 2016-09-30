Edition:
United Kingdom

Imerys SA (IMTP.PA)

IMTP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

77.88EUR
3:34pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.12 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
€78.00
Open
€78.00
Day's High
€78.30
Day's Low
€77.65
Volume
52,222
Avg. Vol
87,956
52-wk High
€81.54
52-wk Low
€56.75

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gilles Michel

61 2011 Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Paul Desmarais

35 2016 Non-Independent Vice Chairman of the Board

Olivier Pirotte

51 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Vincent Lecerf

2017 Chief Human Resources Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Frederic Beucher

2016 Vice-President, Roofing, Kaolin, Ceramics, Graphite & Carbone divisions, Member of the Executive Committee
» More People

Imerys SA News

» More IMTP.PA News