Inchcape PLC (INCH.L)
INCH.L on London Stock Exchange
799.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
799.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
799.00
799.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
958,324
958,324
52-wk High
885.00
885.00
52-wk Low
587.00
587.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kenneth Hanna
|64
|2009
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Stefan Bomhard
|49
|2015
|Chief Executive, Director
|
Richard Howes
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
Aris Aravanis
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Continental Europe
|
George Ashford
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer of Inchcape Asia
- UPDATE 1-FTSE steadies but profit warnings sink Pendragon, Dialight
- FTSE edges up but profit warnings sink Pendragon, Dialight
- UPDATE 1-UK's Pendragon warns on profit as new car demand falls
- Ex-divs to take 2.35 points off FTSE 100 on Aug. 3
- BRIEF-Inchcape reports H1 pretax profit of 191.7 mln pounds
- 3 hot buys on today's results?
- These 5 FTSE 250 stars are trading far too cheaply!
- Today's Updates Make Me Bullish On Hastings Group Hldg PLC, Gym Group PLC And Inchcape plc
- Could The Volkswagen AG Crisis Hammer GKN plc, Jubilee Platinum PLC & Inchcape plc?
- Now Seems Perfect To Buy Diageo plc, Sports Direct International Plc, Ted Baker plc & Inchcape plc
- Why Are Inchcape PLC & Accesso Technology Group PLC Surging Today... And Should You Buy Either?