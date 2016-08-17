Indivior PLC (INDV.L)
INDV.L on London Stock Exchange
330.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
330.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
3.30 (+1.01%)
3.30 (+1.01%)
Prev Close
327.00
327.00
Open
325.90
325.90
Day's High
330.30
330.30
Day's Low
324.00
324.00
Volume
2,441,209
2,441,209
Avg. Vol
2,586,534
2,586,534
52-wk High
421.50
421.50
52-wk Low
246.50
246.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Howard Pien
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Shaun Thaxter
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Mark Crossley
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Jon Fogle
|Chief Human Resource Officer
|
Ingo Elfering
|Chief Information Officer
