Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (INE.TO)
INE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
14.91CAD
9:00pm BST
14.91CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.14 (-0.93%)
$-0.14 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
$15.05
$15.05
Open
$15.06
$15.06
Day's High
$15.09
$15.09
Day's Low
$14.89
$14.89
Volume
67,847
67,847
Avg. Vol
111,417
111,417
52-wk High
$15.72
$15.72
52-wk Low
$12.43
$12.43
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jean La Couture
|70
|2010
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Michel Letellier
|52
|2007
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-independent Director
|
Jean Perron
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Richard Blanchet
|2015
|Senior Vice President – Development, Western Canada and Latin America
|
Renaud De Batz De Trenquellon
|2015
|Senior Vice President – Hydroelectric Projects Management
- BRIEF-Innergex announces normal course issuer bid
- BRIEF-Innergex Q2 earnings per share C$0.12
- BRIEF-Innergex acquires two wind projects in France
- BRIEF-Innergex Renewable announces commercial operation of two wind farms in France
- BRIEF-Innergex begins commercial operation of the 25.3 MW boulder creek hydroelectric facility