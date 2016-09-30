Info Edge India Ltd (INED.NS)
INED.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,102.75INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.40 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
Rs1,109.15
Open
Rs1,116.00
Day's High
Rs1,116.00
Day's Low
Rs1,095.00
Volume
5,491
Avg. Vol
91,630
52-wk High
Rs1,250.00
52-wk Low
Rs796.20
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kapil Kapoor
|49
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Hitesh Oberoi
|43
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Sanjeev Bikhchandani
|51
|2010
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Murlee Jain
|2013
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Bala Deshpande
|49
|2005
|Non-Executive Independent Director
- BRIEF-Info Edge India's unit invests about 507.1 mln rupees in Etechaces Marketing & Consulting
- Indian matchmaker IPO draws flurry of suitors
- BRIEF-Info Edge India invests 80 mln rupees in Green Leaves Consumer Services
- BRIEF-Info Edge (India) June-qtr profit rise about 45 pct
- BRIEF-Info Edge India March-qtr profit down about 16 pct