Informa PLC (INF.L)
INF.L on London Stock Exchange
683.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
683.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
683.00
683.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,098,863
2,098,863
52-wk High
725.00
725.00
52-wk Low
480.00
480.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Derek Mapp
|64
|2008
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Stephen Carter
|52
|2014
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Gareth Wright
|42
|2014
|Group Finance Director, Director
|
Rupert Hopley
|45
|2011
|Group General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
John Rishton
|59
|2016
|Non-Executive Director
- Should you buy these 3 on today's news?
- Why BP plc looks set to be beaten by Informa plc ord 0.1p
- Is It The Right Time To Buy National Grid plc, Informa plc & Travis Perkins plc?
- Is Now The Perfect Time To Buy Informa PLC, Banco Santander SA & Shire PLC?
- Can Informa PLC Oust British Sky Broadcasting Group plc And WPP PLC From Your Portfolio?
- Why Informa PLC, Quindell Portfolio PLC and Balfour Beatty plc Should Beat The FTSE 100 Today