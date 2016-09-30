Edition:
Infibeam Incorporation Ltd (INFC.NS)

INFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

129.85INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.65 (+1.29%)
Prev Close
Rs128.20
Open
Rs129.40
Day's High
Rs130.80
Day's Low
Rs127.90
Volume
3,303,072
Avg. Vol
8,406,368
52-wk High
Rs160.15
52-wk Low
Rs79.98

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ajit Mehta

67 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Hiren Padhya

47 2015 Chief Financial Officer

Soumya Banerjee

48 2015 Senior Vice President - Digital Department

Ajay Chandra

34 2015 Chief Technology Officer

Parag Raval

63 2015 Chief Administrative Officer
Infibeam Incorporation Ltd News

