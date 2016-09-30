Infosys Ltd (INFY.BO)
INFY.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
926.75INR
11:28am BST
926.75INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-12.90 (-1.37%)
Rs-12.90 (-1.37%)
Prev Close
Rs939.65
Rs939.65
Open
Rs945.00
Rs945.00
Day's High
Rs947.50
Rs947.50
Day's Low
Rs924.00
Rs924.00
Volume
445,725
445,725
Avg. Vol
477,460
477,460
52-wk High
Rs1,045.00
Rs1,045.00
52-wk Low
Rs861.50
Rs861.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Nandan Nilekani
|59
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ravi Kumar S.
|2017
|President, Deputy Chief Operating Officer
|
U. B. Pravin Rao
|55
|2017
|Interim Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer, Whole Time Director
|
Ranganath Mavinakere
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Sandeep Dadlani
|President and Global Head – Retail, CPG and Logistics
