Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS)

INFY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

926.50INR
11:18am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-13.00 (-1.38%)
Prev Close
Rs939.50
Open
Rs946.00
Day's High
Rs946.65
Day's Low
Rs921.60
Volume
7,247,019
Avg. Vol
6,490,668
52-wk High
Rs1,044.00
52-wk Low
Rs860.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Nandan Nilekani

59 2017 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Ravi Kumar S.

2017 President, Deputy Chief Operating Officer

U. B. Pravin Rao

55 2017 Interim Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer, Whole Time Director

Ranganath Mavinakere

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Sandeep Dadlani

President and Global Head – Retail, CPG and Logistics
Infosys Ltd News

