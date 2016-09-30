ING Groep NV (INGA.AS)
INGA.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange
15.84EUR
9:34am BST
15.84EUR
9:34am BST
Change (% chg)
€0.08 (+0.51%)
€0.08 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
€15.76
€15.76
Open
€15.73
€15.73
Day's High
€15.84
€15.84
Day's Low
€15.73
€15.73
Volume
3,208,133
3,208,133
Avg. Vol
13,688,663
13,688,663
52-wk High
€16.00
€16.00
52-wk Low
€11.48
€11.48
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jeroen van der Veer
|69
|2011
|Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Ralph Hamers
|51
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Executive Board, Member of the Management Board Banking
|
Hermann Lamberti
|61
|Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Koos Timmermans
|57
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Management Board Banking, Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Roel Louwhoff
|52
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer, Chief Transformation Officer, Member of the Management Board Banking
