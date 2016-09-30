Edition:
United Kingdom

ING Groep NV (INGA.AS)

INGA.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

15.84EUR
9:34am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.08 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
€15.76
Open
€15.73
Day's High
€15.84
Day's Low
€15.73
Volume
3,208,133
Avg. Vol
13,688,663
52-wk High
€16.00
52-wk Low
€11.48

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jeroen van der Veer

69 2011 Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Ralph Hamers

51 2013 Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Executive Board, Member of the Management Board Banking

Hermann Lamberti

61 Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Koos Timmermans

57 2017 Vice Chairman of the Management Board Banking, Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Roel Louwhoff

52 2016 Chief Operating Officer, Chief Transformation Officer, Member of the Management Board Banking
ING Groep NV News

