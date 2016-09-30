Indus Holding AG (INHG.DE)
INHG.DE on Xetra
60.23EUR
4:35pm BST
60.23EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.03 (+0.05%)
€0.03 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
€60.20
€60.20
Open
€59.98
€59.98
Day's High
€60.60
€60.60
Day's Low
€59.77
€59.77
Volume
41,482
41,482
Avg. Vol
26,388
26,388
52-wk High
€65.29
€65.29
52-wk Low
€47.37
€47.37
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Helmut Spaeth
|65
|2014
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Juergen Abromeit
|57
|2012
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Juergen Allerkamp
|61
|2008
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Rudolf Weichert
|54
|2012
|Member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer
|
Johannes Schmidt
|56
|Member of the Management Board, Chief Technology Officer