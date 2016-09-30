INOX Leisure Ltd (INOL.NS)
INOL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
229.85INR
11:10am BST
229.85INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.70 (+0.31%)
Rs0.70 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
Rs229.15
Rs229.15
Open
Rs230.00
Rs230.00
Day's High
Rs231.70
Rs231.70
Day's Low
Rs225.25
Rs225.25
Volume
367,976
367,976
Avg. Vol
114,267
114,267
52-wk High
Rs308.80
Rs308.80
52-wk Low
Rs212.95
Rs212.95
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alok Tandon
|2009
|Chief Executive Officer, Manager
|
Kailash Gupta
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Dhanraj Mulki
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Deepak Asher
|56
|Non-Executive Director
|
Pavan Jain
|63
|Non-Executive Director