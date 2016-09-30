Edition:
United Kingdom

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (INRL.NS)

INRL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

209.35INR
11:15am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.70 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
Rs211.05
Open
Rs211.70
Day's High
Rs214.65
Day's Low
Rs207.35
Volume
6,113,596
Avg. Vol
16,425,796
52-wk High
Rs269.70
52-wk Low
Rs57.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Sameer Gehlaut

43 2007 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Narendra Gehlaut

2015 Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Anil Mittal

2014 Chief Financial Officer

Ravi Telkar

Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Vishal Damani

2015 Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd News

