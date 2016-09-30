Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (INRL.NS)
INRL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
209.35INR
11:15am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.70 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
Rs211.05
Open
Rs211.70
Day's High
Rs214.65
Day's Low
Rs207.35
Volume
6,113,596
Avg. Vol
16,425,796
52-wk High
Rs269.70
52-wk Low
Rs57.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sameer Gehlaut
|43
|2007
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Narendra Gehlaut
|2015
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Anil Mittal
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Ravi Telkar
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Vishal Damani
|2015
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
