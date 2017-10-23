Edition:
United Kingdom

Intel Corp (INTC.OQ)

INTC.OQ on NASDAQ Stock Exchange Global Select Market

40.83USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$40.83
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
6,235,658
52-wk High
$41.04
52-wk Low
$33.24

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Andrew Bryant

67 2012 Chairman of the Board

Brian Krzanich

56 2013 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Robert Swan

56 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Stacy Smith

54 2016 Executive Vice President - Manufacturing, Operations and Sales

Venkata Renduchintala

51 2015 Executive VP, President - Client and Internet of Things (IoT) Businesses and Systems Architecture Group
Intel Corp News

