Intu Properties PLC (INTUP.L)
INTUP.L on London Stock Exchange
215.60GBp
23 Oct 2017
215.60GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
215.60
215.60
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
3,570,422
3,570,422
52-wk High
298.30
298.30
52-wk Low
214.20
214.20
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Strachan
|66
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
David Fischel
|58
|2001
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
John Whittaker
|74
|2011
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
E. Matthew Roberts
|53
|2010
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Barbara Gibbes
|2017
|Director of Finance
- CORRECTED-Ex-divs to take 1.6 points off FTSE 100 on Oct.19
- BRIEF-Intu Properties repurchases 32.7 mln stg in 300 mln stg 2.50 pct convertible bonds due 2018
- BRIEF-Intu Properties HY underlying earnings declines
- UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 27
- British property firm Intu posts lower first-half net asset value