IPCA Laboratories Ltd (IPCA.NS)
IPCA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
489.35INR
11:15am BST
489.35INR
11:15am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.45 (+0.30%)
Rs1.45 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
Rs487.90
Rs487.90
Open
Rs490.00
Rs490.00
Day's High
Rs493.00
Rs493.00
Day's Low
Rs488.00
Rs488.00
Volume
136,912
136,912
Avg. Vol
395,954
395,954
52-wk High
Rs657.60
Rs657.60
52-wk Low
Rs400.00
Rs400.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Premchand Godha
|68
|2012
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Ajit Jain
|2010
|Chief Financial Officer, Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
E. J. Babu
|President - API Exports
|
Sunil Ghai
|52
|2012
|President - Domestic Marketing
|
N. Guhaprasad
|51
|2006
|President - International Marketing (Branded Formulations)
- BRIEF-India's Ipca Laboratories posts June-qtr loss
- BRIEF-Ipca Labs says U.S.FDA has not carried new inspections at co's Madhya Pradesh, Pithampur, Silvassa plants
- Indian shares flat; NSE index headed for first weekly loss in five
- BRIEF-IPCA Labs says USFDA states drugs from SEZ Indore, Piparia unit will be refused admission into U.S.
- BRIEF-IPCA Labs says USFDA states drugs from Ratlam facility will be refused admission into U.S.