Innate Pharma SA (IPH.PA)

IPH.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

9.77EUR
3:29pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.07 (-0.71%)
Prev Close
€9.84
Open
€9.87
Day's High
€9.98
Day's Low
€9.73
Volume
148,687
Avg. Vol
160,668
52-wk High
€15.83
52-wk Low
€9.65

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Herve Brailly

55 2016 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Mondher Mahjoubi

58 2016 Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer

Irina Staatz-Granzer

56 2009 Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Laure-Helene Mercier

39 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Member of the Executive Committee

Jerome Tiollier

57 2014 Executive Vice President in charge of Operations, Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Development Officer
Innate Pharma SA News

