Imperial Holdings Ltd (IPLJ.J)
IPLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
19,760.00ZAc
2:27pm BST
19,760.00ZAc
2:27pm BST
Change (% chg)
145.00 (+0.74%)
145.00 (+0.74%)
Prev Close
19,615.00
19,615.00
Open
19,843.00
19,843.00
Day's High
19,989.00
19,989.00
Day's Low
19,686.00
19,686.00
Volume
253,456
253,456
Avg. Vol
799,597
799,597
52-wk High
21,419.00
21,419.00
52-wk Low
14,990.00
14,990.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Suresh Kana
|62
|2016
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Ashley Tugendhaft
|69
|2008
|Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Mohammed Akoojee
|37
|2017
|Group Chief Financial Officer
|
Osman Arbee
|58
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer - Motus Corporation, Executive Director
|
Manuel de Canha
|67
|2016
|Executive Director