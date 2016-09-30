Edition:
United Kingdom

Ipsen SA (IPN.PA)

IPN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

113.25EUR
3:39pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-2.40 (-2.08%)
Prev Close
€115.65
Open
€115.80
Day's High
€116.70
Day's Low
€113.20
Volume
39,738
Avg. Vol
108,786
52-wk High
€129.85
52-wk Low
€60.39

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Marc de Garidel

59 2010 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

David Meek

Chief Executive Officer

Antoine Flochel

52 2005 Vice Chairman of the Board

Aymeric le Chatelier

2016 Executive Vice President - Finance

Jonathan Barnsley

2014 Executive Vice President, Technical Operations
» More People

Ipsen SA News

» More IPN.PA News