Ipsen SA (IPN.PA)
IPN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
113.25EUR
3:39pm BST
113.25EUR
3:39pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-2.40 (-2.08%)
€-2.40 (-2.08%)
Prev Close
€115.65
€115.65
Open
€115.80
€115.80
Day's High
€116.70
€116.70
Day's Low
€113.20
€113.20
Volume
39,738
39,738
Avg. Vol
108,786
108,786
52-wk High
€129.85
€129.85
52-wk Low
€60.39
€60.39
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Marc de Garidel
|59
|2010
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
David Meek
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Antoine Flochel
|52
|2005
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Aymeric le Chatelier
|2016
|Executive Vice President - Finance
|
Jonathan Barnsley
|2014
|Executive Vice President, Technical Operations
- UPDATE 2-Spanish shares lag European markets on Catalonia uncertainty
- UPDATE 3-Exelixis drug improves overall survival in liver cancer patients
- BRIEF-Exelixis' Cabozantinib meets key goal in late-stage trial
- BRIEF-Ipsen announces success of phase 3 CELESTIAL trial of Cabozantinib
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on September 20