IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRBI.NS)
IRBI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
214.30INR
11:18am BST
214.30INR
11:18am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.60 (+1.23%)
Rs2.60 (+1.23%)
Prev Close
Rs211.70
Rs211.70
Open
Rs212.70
Rs212.70
Day's High
Rs218.50
Rs218.50
Day's Low
Rs212.30
Rs212.30
Volume
2,738,725
2,738,725
Avg. Vol
1,904,003
1,904,003
52-wk High
Rs272.65
Rs272.65
52-wk Low
Rs177.45
Rs177.45
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Virendra Mhaiskar
|40
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Anil Yadav
|2012
|Chief Finance Officer
|
Ajay Deshmukh
|46
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer - Infrastructure
|
Dhananjay Joshi
|40
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer - Corporate Affairs, Realty and Airport
|
Vinod Menon
|2012
|President - Business Development and Tendering