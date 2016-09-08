Interserve PLC (IRV.L)
IRV.L on London Stock Exchange
75.75GBp
23 Oct 2017
75.75GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
75.75
75.75
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,369,651
2,369,651
52-wk High
385.50
385.50
52-wk Low
52.75
52.75
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Glyn Barker
|64
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Adrian Ringrose
|2003
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Mark Whiteling
|53
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
Bruce Melizan
|2008
|Managing Director - Support Services Division, Executive Director
|
Dougie Sutherland
|2011
|Managing Director - Developments, Executive Director
- 2 small stocks paying big dividends
- Do today's updates make these 2 stocks 'screaming buys'?
- These FTSE plays are making headlines today! Should you buy?
- Are these the best small-cap dividends on offer?
- Bellway plc, Interserve plc & Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc still show huge growth potential despite dips
- Are these 8% yields unbelievable... or too good to ignore?