Turkiye Is Bankasi AS (ISCTR.IS)
ISCTR.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
6.85TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.16TL (-2.28%)
Prev Close
7.01TL
Open
6.98TL
Day's High
6.98TL
Day's Low
6.85TL
Volume
8,552,107
Avg. Vol
13,099,590
52-wk High
7.99TL
52-wk Low
4.69TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
H. Ozince
|64
|2011
|Chairman
|
Adnan Bali
|55
|2011
|Member of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
|
Mahmut Magemizoglu
|58
|2016
|Senior Deputy Chief Executive for Financial Management, Investor Relations, Managerial Reporting and Internal Accounting, Strategy and Corporate Performance Management, Subsidiaries
|
Hakan Aran
|49
|2008
|Deputy Chief Executive for Information Technologies, Digital Banking Operations, Data Management
|
Ergun Yorulmaz
|58
|2013
|Deputy Chief Executive for Legal Counsellorship, Retail-Commercial-Corporate Loans Monitoring and Recovery
- UPDATE 1-Turkey to reject Saudi request for Turk Telekom debt extension -sources
- Turkish banks' Jan-Aug net profit up 25 pct at 33.3 bln lira - regulator
- UPDATE 1-Saudi Telecom asks banks for more time in Turk Telekom debt talks -sources
- BRIEF-Is Bankasi signs agreement to secure $250 million credit
- BRIEF-Is Bankasi secures $352 million and EUR 656 million syndicated loan