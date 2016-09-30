Edition:
United Kingdom

Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd (ISGE.BO)

ISGE.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

6,150.15INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-60.10 (-0.97%)
Prev Close
Rs6,210.25
Open
Rs6,160.05
Day's High
Rs6,268.00
Day's Low
Rs6,140.00
Volume
581
Avg. Vol
3,102
52-wk High
Rs7,048.10
52-wk Low
Rs4,300.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ranjit Puri

75 1981 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

S. Khorana

Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Executive Director

Aditya Puri

48 Managing Director, Executive Director

Nina Puri

2007 Whole-time Director

Vishal Marwaha

53 2017 Additional Independent Director
Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd News

