Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS (ISGYO.IS)
ISGYO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
1.33TRY
22 Oct 2017
1.33TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.02TL (-1.48%)
-0.02TL (-1.48%)
Prev Close
1.35TL
1.35TL
Open
1.35TL
1.35TL
Day's High
1.35TL
1.35TL
Day's Low
1.32TL
1.32TL
Volume
3,971,624
3,971,624
Avg. Vol
3,189,017
3,189,017
52-wk High
1.52TL
1.52TL
52-wk Low
1.29TL
1.29TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Levent Korba
|57
|Chairman of the Board
|
M. Kemal Fettahoglu
|48
|2012
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Tugrul Gurdal
|Financial and Administrative Affairs Manager
|
Omer Ulku
|2013
|Financial Management Group Director
|
Aysegul Sahin Kocamese
|Risk Management and Investor Relations Director