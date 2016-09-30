Edition:
United Kingdom

Insecticides (India) Ltd (ISIL.NS)

ISIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

875.40INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-21.80 (-2.43%)
Prev Close
Rs897.20
Open
Rs908.95
Day's High
Rs908.95
Day's Low
Rs875.30
Volume
30,710
Avg. Vol
57,158
52-wk High
Rs964.00
52-wk Low
Rs426.80

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Rajesh Aggarwal

44 2006 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director

Sandeep Aggarwal

Chief Financial Officer

Sandeep Kumar

2017 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Nikunj Aggarwal

40 2013 Whole-time Director

Hari Aggarwal

66 2013 Chairman of the Board, Whole-time Director
Insecticides (India) Ltd News

