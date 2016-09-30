Insecticides (India) Ltd (ISIL.NS)
ISIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
875.40INR
10:59am BST
875.40INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-21.80 (-2.43%)
Rs-21.80 (-2.43%)
Prev Close
Rs897.20
Rs897.20
Open
Rs908.95
Rs908.95
Day's High
Rs908.95
Rs908.95
Day's Low
Rs875.30
Rs875.30
Volume
30,710
30,710
Avg. Vol
57,158
57,158
52-wk High
Rs964.00
Rs964.00
52-wk Low
Rs426.80
Rs426.80
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rajesh Aggarwal
|44
|2006
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Sandeep Aggarwal
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Sandeep Kumar
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Nikunj Aggarwal
|40
|2013
|Whole-time Director
|
Hari Aggarwal
|66
|2013
|Chairman of the Board, Whole-time Director