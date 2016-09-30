Edition:
United Kingdom

Ipsos SA (ISOS.PA)

ISOS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

29.10EUR
3:40pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.20 (-0.68%)
Prev Close
€29.30
Open
€29.30
Day's High
€29.43
Day's Low
€29.06
Volume
30,016
Avg. Vol
79,712
52-wk High
€35.63
52-wk Low
€25.23

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Didier Truchot

66 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Laurence Stoclet

47 2015 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Group Chief Financial Officer, Director, Member of Executive Committee

Carlos Harding

66 1992 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chairman Ipsos Latin America, Head of Corporate Development, Member of the Executive Committee

Pierre Le Manh

47 2012 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ipsos North America and Ipsos Marketing, Member of the Executive Committee, Director

Henri Wallard

56 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Director
Ipsos SA News

