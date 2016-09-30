Ipsos SA (ISOS.PA)
ISOS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
29.10EUR
3:40pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Didier Truchot
|66
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Laurence Stoclet
|47
|2015
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Group Chief Financial Officer, Director, Member of Executive Committee
|
Carlos Harding
|66
|1992
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chairman Ipsos Latin America, Head of Corporate Development, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Pierre Le Manh
|47
|2012
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ipsos North America and Ipsos Marketing, Member of the Executive Committee, Director
|
Henri Wallard
|56
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Director
