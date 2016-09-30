ITD Cementation India Ltd (ITCM.NS)
ITCM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
168.75INR
11:12am BST
168.75INR
11:12am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.25 (+1.96%)
Rs3.25 (+1.96%)
Prev Close
Rs165.50
Rs165.50
Open
Rs165.75
Rs165.75
Day's High
Rs171.75
Rs171.75
Day's Low
Rs164.75
Rs164.75
Volume
115,804
115,804
Avg. Vol
180,760
180,760
52-wk High
Rs193.90
Rs193.90
52-wk Low
Rs118.60
Rs118.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Premchai Karnasuta
|60
|2004
|Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Pathai Chakornbundit
|71
|2011
|Non-Independent Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Prasad Patwardhan
|50
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
R. Daga
|2014
|Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Adun Saraban
|54
|2010
|Managing Director, Executive Director