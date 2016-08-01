Intertek Group PLC (ITRK.L)
ITRK.L on London Stock Exchange
5,160.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
5,160.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
5,160.00
5,160.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
400,283
400,283
52-wk High
5,230.00
5,230.00
52-wk Low
3,037.39
3,037.39
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
David Reid
|2012
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Andre Lacroix
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Edward Leigh
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Ken Lee
|2016
|Executive Vice President - Marketing and Communications
|
Anthony George
|2016
|Executive Vice President - Human Resources
