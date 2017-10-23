Edition:
United Kingdom

Itausa Investimentos Itau SA (ITSA4.SA)

ITSA4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

10.89BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.26 (-2.33%)
Prev Close
R$ 11.15
Open
R$ 11.15
Day's High
R$ 11.16
Day's Low
R$ 10.87
Volume
12,542,000
Avg. Vol
15,717,738
52-wk High
R$ 11.57
52-wk Low
R$ 7.81

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Alfredo Egydio Arruda Villela

47 2015 Chairman of the Board

Alfredo Egydio Setubal

58 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board, Director of Investor Relations

Rodolfo Villela Marino

41 2016 Executive Vice President, Director

Roberto Setubal

62 2016 Executive Vice President, Member of the Executive Board

Henri Penchas

71 2015 Director
Itausa Investimentos Itau SA News

