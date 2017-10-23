Edition:
United Kingdom

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB4.SA)

ITUB4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

43.59BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.41 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
R$ 44.00
Open
R$ 44.12
Day's High
R$ 44.29
Day's Low
R$ 43.41
Volume
6,491,900
Avg. Vol
9,021,457
52-wk High
R$ 45.79
52-wk Low
R$ 31.01

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Pedro Moreira Salles

57 2009 Chairman of the Board of Directors

Roberto Setubal

62 2003 Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Member of the Executive Board

Alfredo Egydio Arruda Villela

47 2003 Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors

Caio Ibrahim David

2016 Executive Vice President

Claudia Politanski

46 2015 Executive Vice President
Itau Unibanco Holding SA News

