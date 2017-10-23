Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB4.SA)
ITUB4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
43.59BRL
23 Oct 2017
43.59BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.41 (-0.93%)
R$ -0.41 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
R$ 44.00
R$ 44.00
Open
R$ 44.12
R$ 44.12
Day's High
R$ 44.29
R$ 44.29
Day's Low
R$ 43.41
R$ 43.41
Volume
6,491,900
6,491,900
Avg. Vol
9,021,457
9,021,457
52-wk High
R$ 45.79
R$ 45.79
52-wk Low
R$ 31.01
R$ 31.01
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Pedro Moreira Salles
|57
|2009
|Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Roberto Setubal
|62
|2003
|Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Member of the Executive Board
|
Alfredo Egydio Arruda Villela
|47
|2003
|Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Caio Ibrahim David
|2016
|Executive Vice President
|
Claudia Politanski
|46
|2015
|Executive Vice President
- UPDATE 1-Burger King operator BK Brasil files for IPO in wave of listings
- EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso slips to 5-month low on NAFTA jitters
- Unit of Brazil antitrust watchdog sees Itaú-XP deal as 'complex'
- UPDATE 1-Unit of Brazil antitrust watchdog sees Itaú-XP deal as 'complex'
- Unit of Brazil antitrust watchdog sees Itaú-XP deal as 'complex'