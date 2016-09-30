Edition:
United Kingdom

Intu Properties PLC (ITUJ.J)

ITUJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

3,925.00ZAc
2:26pm BST
Change (% chg)

26.00 (+0.67%)
Prev Close
3,899.00
Open
3,880.00
Day's High
3,928.00
Day's Low
3,880.00
Volume
1,137,248
Avg. Vol
1,312,483
52-wk High
5,007.00
52-wk Low
3,775.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

John Strachan

66 2017 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

David Fischel

58 2001 Chief Executive, Executive Director

John Whittaker

74 2011 Non-Executive Non-Independent Deputy Chairman of the Board

E. Matthew Roberts

53 2010 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Barbara Gibbes

2017 Director of Finance
Intu Properties PLC News

