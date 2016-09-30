Industria de Diseno Textil SA (ITX.MC)
ITX.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
31.09EUR
9:03am BST
31.09EUR
9:03am BST
Change (% chg)
€0.14 (+0.47%)
€0.14 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
€30.95
€30.95
Open
€30.86
€30.86
Day's High
€31.16
€31.16
Day's Low
€30.86
€30.86
Volume
160,387
160,387
Avg. Vol
2,270,535
2,270,535
52-wk High
€36.90
€36.90
52-wk Low
€29.83
€29.83
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Pablo Isla Alvarez de Tejera
|53
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Board, Executive Director
|
Jose Arnau Sierra
|2012
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Ignacio Fernandez Fernandez
|2009
|General Director of Finance
|
Gabriel Moneo Marina
|Chief IT Officer
|
Javier Monteoliva Diaz
|Director of Legal Affairs
- UPDATE 2-Zalando to launch beauty range as investment dents profits
- UPDATE 2-Spanish stocks rebound in flat European market as Catalonia fears ease
- India's crackdown on Muslim-run leather units dents exports, hits jobs
- India's crackdown on Muslim-run leather units dents exports, hits jobs
- European shares edge up and cling to 10-week high, H&M disappoints