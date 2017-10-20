Edition:
United Kingdom

Intertain Group Ltd (ITX.TO)

ITX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.87CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$14.87
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
43,798
52-wk High
$14.90
52-wk Low
$6.96

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Neil Goulden

63 2016 Chairman of the Board

Andrew McIver

53 2016 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Keith Laslop

45 2014 Chief Financial Officer

Paul Pathak

48 2014 Secretary, Non-Executive Independent Director

Noel Hayden

2015 Director
