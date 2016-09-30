Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (IVN.TO)
IVN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
4.35CAD
9:00pm BST
4.35CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.08 (-1.81%)
$-0.08 (-1.81%)
Prev Close
$4.43
$4.43
Open
$4.42
$4.42
Day's High
$4.44
$4.44
Day's Low
$4.33
$4.33
Volume
695,011
695,011
Avg. Vol
1,371,361
1,371,361
52-wk High
$5.47
$5.47
52-wk Low
$1.86
$1.86
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Robert Friedland
|66
|2000
|Non-Independent Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Lars-Eric Johansson
|68
|2008
|President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Martie Cloete
|2009
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Mark Farren
|49
|2014
|Executive Vice President - Operations
|
Mary Vincelli
|2014
|Vice President - Compliance, Corporate Secretary
