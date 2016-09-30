Edition:
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (IVN.TO)

IVN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

4.35CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.08 (-1.81%)
Prev Close
$4.43
Open
$4.42
Day's High
$4.44
Day's Low
$4.33
Volume
695,011
Avg. Vol
1,371,361
52-wk High
$5.47
52-wk Low
$1.86

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Robert Friedland

66 2000 Non-Independent Executive Chairman of the Board

Lars-Eric Johansson

68 2008 President, Chief Executive Officer

Martie Cloete

2009 Chief Financial Officer

Mark Farren

49 2014 Executive Vice President - Operations

Mary Vincelli

2014 Vice President - Compliance, Corporate Secretary
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd News

