Izmir Demir Celik Sanayi AS (IZMDC.IS)
IZMDC.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
3.36TRY
22 Oct 2017
3.36TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.04TL (-1.18%)
-0.04TL (-1.18%)
Prev Close
3.40TL
3.40TL
Open
3.40TL
3.40TL
Day's High
3.41TL
3.41TL
Day's Low
3.36TL
3.36TL
Volume
241,112
241,112
Avg. Vol
898,639
898,639
52-wk High
4.30TL
4.30TL
52-wk Low
2.40TL
2.40TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Halil Sahin
|69
|2005
|Chairman of the Board
|
Nuri Sahin
|2005
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Ahmet Bastug
|2014
|Member of the Board
|
Adil Koc
|40
|2010
|Member of the Board
|
Ahmet Gokdemir
|Independent Member of the Board