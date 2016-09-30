Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd (JAAO.NS)
JAAO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
451.05INR
10:58am BST
451.05INR
10:58am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.55 (+0.79%)
Rs3.55 (+0.79%)
Prev Close
Rs447.50
Rs447.50
Open
Rs459.10
Rs459.10
Day's High
Rs459.10
Rs459.10
Day's Low
Rs448.20
Rs448.20
Volume
15,341
15,341
Avg. Vol
43,498
43,498
52-wk High
Rs570.00
Rs570.00
52-wk Low
Rs185.00
Rs185.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Abhay Udeshi
|56
|2013
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Hemant Udeshi
|55
|1993
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director
|
Vikram Udeshi
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Dinesh Kapadia
|2010
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Subhash Udeshi
|51
|2010
|Non-Independent Executive Director
- BRIEF-India's Jayant Agro-Organics June-qtr consol net PAT rises
- BRIEF-India's Jayant Agro-Organics says allotted bonus equity shares
- BRIEF-Jayant Agro-Organics seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in ratio of 1:1
- BRIEF-India's Jayant Agro-Organics says board recommends issue of bonus shares
- BRIEF-India's Jayant Agro-Organics March-qtr profit more than doubles