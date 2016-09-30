Edition:
Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd (JAAO.NS)

JAAO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

451.05INR
10:58am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.55 (+0.79%)
Prev Close
Rs447.50
Open
Rs459.10
Day's High
Rs459.10
Day's Low
Rs448.20
Volume
15,341
Avg. Vol
43,498
52-wk High
Rs570.00
52-wk Low
Rs185.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Abhay Udeshi

56 2013 Executive Chairman of the Board

Hemant Udeshi

55 1993 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director

Vikram Udeshi

Chief Financial Officer

Dinesh Kapadia

2010 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Subhash Udeshi

51 2010 Non-Independent Executive Director
Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd News

