Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JAGP.NS)
JAGP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
176.50INR
10:59am BST
176.50INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.05 (+0.03%)
Rs0.05 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
Rs176.45
Rs176.45
Open
Rs176.10
Rs176.10
Day's High
Rs177.80
Rs177.80
Day's Low
Rs175.65
Rs175.65
Volume
19,976
19,976
Avg. Vol
282,317
282,317
52-wk High
Rs210.40
Rs210.40
52-wk Low
Rs162.30
Rs162.30
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mahendra Gupta
|74
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Sanjay Gupta
|52
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Whole-Time Director
|
Amit Jaiswal
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Dhirendra Gupta
|71
|2016
|Whole Time Director
|
Shailesh Gupta
|46
|2016
|Whole-Time Director
- BRIEF-Jagran Prakashan says HDFC Mutual Fund raises stake in co by 2.08 pct
- BRIEF-India's Jagran Prakashan June-qtr consol profit up about 3 pct
- BRIEF-Jagran Prakashan to challenge high court order staying scheme of arrangement involving co
- BRIEF-Jagran Prakashan's unit Naidunia Media applies for striking off itself from register of companies
- BRIEF-Jagran Prakashan March-qtr profit rises