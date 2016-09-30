Jai Corp Ltd (JAIC.NS)
JAIC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
130.85INR
11:21am BST
130.85INR
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs9.85 (+8.14%)
Rs9.85 (+8.14%)
Prev Close
Rs121.00
Rs121.00
Open
Rs121.40
Rs121.40
Day's High
Rs134.30
Rs134.30
Day's Low
Rs120.55
Rs120.55
Volume
6,780,720
6,780,720
Avg. Vol
2,483,490
2,483,490
52-wk High
Rs141.70
Rs141.70
52-wk Low
Rs52.30
Rs52.30
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anand Jain
|57
|2007
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Gaurav Jain
|35
|2008
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Virendra Jain
|56
|2008
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Pramod Jaiswal
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounts Officer
|
Ananjan Datta
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary